Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 59,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $66.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

