ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTE in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTE Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. ZTE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

