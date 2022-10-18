10,618 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 612.2% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 268,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 92,799 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 74,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 255,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDT opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.