2,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 35.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.