2,487 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.