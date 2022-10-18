644 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.