7,185 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115,518.5% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 804,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,033,000 after buying an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.84 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

