866 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.98.
iShares Global Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
