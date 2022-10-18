866 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.