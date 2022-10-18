Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY22 guidance at at least $4.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.90- EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

