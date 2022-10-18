AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 5.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
