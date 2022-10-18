Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $306.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $306.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $262.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.32. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

