AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACRX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

