Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,339,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,677,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ACRS stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

