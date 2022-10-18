ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 149,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

ACNB Trading Up 1.0 %

ACNB stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.31.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ACNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

