Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADMP stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

See Also

