Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.78.

Adobe stock opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

