Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $35,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Aflac by 27.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 235,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

