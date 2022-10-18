Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
