Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 10.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 16.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

