Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

