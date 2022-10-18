Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $43,338,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

