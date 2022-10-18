Alliance Global Partners Trims Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Target Price to $1.75

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

