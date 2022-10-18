Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €170.26 ($173.73) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €187.02. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
