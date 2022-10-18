Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Lowered to $32.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.