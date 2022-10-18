American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

