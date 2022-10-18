American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $53.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

