Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Shares of ADI opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

