Analysts Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $114.67

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADEVF. Citigroup downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEVF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

