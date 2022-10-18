Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $81.00

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

