Analysts Set Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Target Price at $105.20

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Onex has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($207.00) million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 70.24%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

