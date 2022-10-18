Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $8.69

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.52.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,824,599.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 880,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,242. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

