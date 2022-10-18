Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) PT at C$8.56

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,639.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$659.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

