Analyzing bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 5.13% 14.04% 5.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 5 5 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.56%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.95 $234.83 million $2.66 18.12

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.