Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,210

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,340 ($16.19).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.4 %

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.21) on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,349.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.01.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

About Antofagasta

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 176.12%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.