Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,122.29.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

