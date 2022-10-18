Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,137.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,137.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,240 ($14.98) to GBX 1,220 ($14.74) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

