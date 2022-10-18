APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $46.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. APA has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of APA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of APA by 25.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

