Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.