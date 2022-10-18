Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

