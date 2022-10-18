Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

BATS EFG opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.