Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 397,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 431,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of REET opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

