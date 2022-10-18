Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

