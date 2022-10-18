Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.