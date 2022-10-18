Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

