Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

