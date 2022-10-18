Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

