Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $526,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $1,075,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

