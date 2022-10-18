Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 1,544.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 202.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IETC stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.