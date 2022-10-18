Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 316 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $143.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

