Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

