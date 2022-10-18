Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

